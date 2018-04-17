One arrested after series of vehicles entered downtown
Rome's historic Between the Rivers District is well known for beautiful old homes and picturesque landscaping. For the last month and a half it has become a hot spot for a gang of thieves who have preyed on residents who may have left their vehicles unlocked with all kinds of valuables from laptop computers to handguns and cash being stolen.
The series of incidents started early in March, according to Rome Police Detective Captain Roy Willingham. Records indicate that at least two previous incidents were reported to police as far back as last September. Monday night and Tuesday morning three vehicles were entered, two of them in the residential area and one along the Cotton Block off Broad Street. Security camera footage showed at least four perpetrators in the recent incidents, all wearing what appeared to be gray hoodies. At least two of the suspects had backpacks on.
Willingham said Officer Josh Cipriano responded to a call from a witness about four subjects going through cars near the end of the Cotton Block around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. When Cipriano arrived he saw four young men in the area of Pullen's Ordinary Bike Shop where a black sedan was entered early Tuesday morning. As the officer approached, all four fled on foot. One of them was chased all the way to Hobo Canyon off the Silver Creek Trail where he was caught. That suspect was identified as Corey Kareem Robinson, 17, of 529 Branham Ave.
Robinson denied knowing the other three subjects or having any idea where they might have run to.
Police did not find anything on the teenager that directly implicated him with the break-ins, so the only charges that were filed against Robinson were misdemeanors for loitering and prowling and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Willingham said the best thing people can do to prevent the crimes is lock their vehicles and not leave anything of value out in plain sight.
"We've had people walking through the neighborhood checking door handles, and whatever they find open they go through," Willingham said.
None of the security footage has been able to provide good identifiable images of the suspects, according to Willingham.
City manager Sammy Rich said that he has spoken with Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney about the crimes and may convene a neighborhood meeting at the City Hall in the near future to address ongoing security concerns. "We're going to do whatever it takes," Rich said.