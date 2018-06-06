Old transmission towers in parks at confluence are coming down
Contractors are in the process of removing an 81-year old power line that spans the Oostanaula River from Unity Point through Heritage Park and Riverview Park.
Ray Thompson, an inspector on the project, said that if the weather cooperates, the project — which includes demolition of two massive metal towers — should be complete by the end of June.
A crew from Utilicon in Davisboro is currently in the process of taking down the line and removing wooden power poles that stretch through the park on the west side of the Coosa River levee. Thompson said that the plan is to take down the huge metal transmission towers in Unity Point and Heritage Park starting the week of June 18.
Georgia Power Rome Distribution Manager Mark Bell said utility records indicate the line was put into service in 1937. Improvements made to a larger distribution line which runs along the Second Avenue side of the levee allowed the company to serve the same customers as the old transmission line, he said. So it was de-energized in mid-May and the decision was made to take it down completely.
"I'm excited because as a rule of thumb if you look at corridors aesthetically and look at the architectural details, transmission lines are always frowned on in a park like Heritage Park," said Rome City Manager Sammy Rich. "It's going to be awesome to have those (towers) dismantled and removed. It's going to open up the view and make it more park like. It's one of our most popular parks."
Thompson said the contractors were doing their best to isolate the work areas each day to minimize disruptions in the park, including access to the Coosa River at the Piggy Green boat ramp.
Demolition of the tower on the Unity Point side of the river, which many in Rome have regarded as an eyesore, will be a positive for the stabilization of the riverbank at the confluence, a 2013 SPLOST project that was just recently bid out by the city.
JCH of Peachtree City and Cevian Design of Rome each submitted $1.8 million bids for the project. Those bids are still being reviewed by city staff.
The mini-park at Unity Park was developed in advance of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta but has suffered from serious erosion problems through the years and has been closed to foot traffic for several years.