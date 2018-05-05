Old Smith-Evans property for sale
Part of the complex was formerly the home of the Smith-Evans Supply Co. property.
An office building with multiple office spaces sits at 402 Cedar Ave., a large 70-foot by 100-foot clear span warehouse sits at 404 Cedar, the property at 410 Cedar has several outbuildings while the property at 412 Cedar Ave. is a 60-foot by 120-foot lot
Lou Dempsey, president of Dempsey Auction which is conducting the sale, said a portion of the property is zoned for community commercial use, some for heavy industrial and the rest is zoned for light industrial.
"Any type of light manufacturing, office building, warehousing, would be good use of the property," Dempsey said. "There's plenty of room for expansion and all of the utilities are back there."
The property also has relatively easy access to both U.S. 27 and U.S. 411, and is bordered by a rail line on the west side of the property.