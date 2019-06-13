The old Griffin Foundry building was essentially destroyed by a fire of still undetermined origin on Thursday morning.
The inferno was reported about 5:50 a.m. Thursday and the first responding fire units reported the building on Decatur Street was fully engulfed in flames.
Battalion Chief Greg Abbott said four engine companies and a ladder unit responded to the fire and immediately went into a defense mode to protect an adjacent building. Abbott explained that the defensive mode also indicates that firefighters determined immediately that it was not safe to send personnel into the building.
Fire Investigator Brenton Whatley said the cause of the fire is still undetermined and under investigation.
"We don't really know a whole lot about it now," Whatley said Thursday morning. There was no power to the building which had been vacant for a number of years.
Whatley did say that when looking at the buildings from the Decatur Street frontage, it appeared that the fire may have started on the north side of the building.
The building has been owned by a Larry Martin business subsidiary for the past four years. The Rome News-Tribune has not been able to reach Martin for comment.