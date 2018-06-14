Officials eye Sept. 1 start for runway extension
"We hope to be done next summer," said consultant Mike Reiter of Michael Baker International.
The bulk of the project involves adding 1,260 feet to the north end of the main runway to bring the length to 7,266 feet. Airport Manager Mike Mathews said it's essentially an economic development initiative aimed at broadening the county's appeal to corporate location scouts.
"Prospects love 7,000-foot runways, so that will take care of that," he said.
It also will make take-offs and landings safer for planes already using the facility, he said, and lead to increased fuel sales.
The heavier an aircraft, the more runway length it needs. Mathews said some pilots forgo fuel purchases due to the weight of the passengers and baggage.
And some can't land. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels refueled after the 2017 air show but the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew off to Dobbins Air Force Base in 2016.
"We took in several hundred thousand dollars on Blue Angels' fuel sales. That's money for Floyd County," Mathews said.
County officials hosted two open houses in Armuchee Tuesday to explain the project to residents and take comments.
Mathews said the expansion won't change the way planes take off and land so people in the area won't notice much difference. The portion of Jones Mill Road that runs through the facility, however, will be gated and closed to public traffic for safety.
"You'll still be able to get to the county's remote dumpsite and Armuchee Park," he noted — although drivers will have to come up Old Dalton Road instead of McGrady Road.
Josh Lovett was one of the nearby residents who dropped in to look at the plans. He said he has no complaints.
"I just want to be informed," Lovett said. "The airport does need to be extended."
The major impact will be confined to the north end of the runway, across Jones Mill Road from the 20-acre Burk Farm event venue and the Smith Country Lodge vacation rental facility. Mathews said he's talked with the owners of both properties and "they seem to be OK with it."
A large farm pond north of Jones Mill will have to be drained as a safety measure, to keep it from attracting wildlife to the airfield. Some of the wetland in the area also would be drained, filled and graded.
The open houses are part of an environmental assessment required to receive a construction permit. Reiter said public comments will be incorporated into the final document, which will go to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Written comments may be submitted through June 28 to County Clerk Erin Elrod by email at elrode@floydcountyga.org or by mail at Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., Suite 206, Rome, Ga. 30161.
The project is mainly funded through the Federal Aviation Administration, but a $5.7 million earmark in the 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package is providing the required local match