Officials evacuating area near Darlington Drive at Cave Spring Street after car strikes gas line
Officials are evacuating the area of Darlington Drive at Cave Spring Street after a car fleeing police struck a gas line near the Sara Lee plant around 3:30 p.m.
The driver of the car fled toward the school. Firefighters at the scene described the sound of the escaping gas as sounding like a "jet engine."
The broken pipe on the south side of Darlington Drive between Tyson Foods and the DeSoto Park Baptist Church, said Floyd County police spokesman Jerome Poole.
Darlington campus has been evacuated.