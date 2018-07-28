Obstacle race raises funds for Sexual Assault Center
More than two dozen athletes put their conditioning to the test Saturday during the first Skulls and Hammer Obstacle Course race in Rome on Saturday. The event was a fund raiser for Team Hubenthal as part of the annual Celebrity Dance Challenge for the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia.
Rome businessman Gorg Hubenthal, who organized the event, looked right at home on the obstacle course and, just for the record, Hubenthal said the obstacle course event was much tougher than dancing.
The Dance Challenge takes place August 11 in the City Auditorium at 7 p.m.
Participants conquered 17 obstacles from bean boss tosses to balance beams, tires, sand and water carries over the course from The Foundry Growler Station out the Oostanaula River levee to the old Avenue A pump station and back, a distance of approximately three miles.
Jonathan Pewitt covered the course in 26:21 to win the elite division followed by the second place finisher Joram Guzman. Jeff Mahoney finished third.
Mary Guzman was the winner of the women's elite division with a time of 38:45 was followed later by Heather Strickland .
"It was definitely challenging," said runner-up Joram Guzman, from Dallas, Georgia. He's competed in obstacle course races before but said that none compared to the Rome course designed by Miguel Carranza. The number of obstacles right together near the end when he was already worn out made it all the more difficult.
"I was barely hanging on trying to finish," said Guzman.
Carranza, a veteran obstacle course racer said he'd been planning the course for several months.
"Everything is challenging, every single obstacle is a mental and physical task" Carranza said. Laura Chandler, Rome, said her friends at CrossFit Rome encouraged her to enter the race.
"The PVC pipe with water, that was hard," said Chandler talking about a ten-foot long and four-inch diameter PVC pipe with filled with water. The racers had to carry it about 80 meters.
Mahoney, another local CrossFit gym member said the bean bag toss was pretty tough too. It was probably a 15-foot toss into a bucket and you had to get three bean bags in there.
“If you missed you had to go up the ramp to get your bag. Little things like that really messed with you," Mahoney said. "But it was for a good cause."
Hubenthal said he thought the obstacle course race would be a great new event for Rome.
"There are all kinds of marathons, half marathons, 5k races and things like that but a lot of people go out of town for Spartan races and Tough-mudders," Hubenthal said. "We just thought there are enough gyms in Rome to do an obstacle race in Rome."