Gina Laws and her mother Jeannine Laws have been to Oak Hill and the Martha Berry Museum many times before, yet always find something new to explore.
Saturday was no exception as the Berry Forest residents took advantage of the free admission day that included full access to the parlor and library of Martha Berry's 1880s home, live musical performances in the parlor, a festive sleigh for selfies in the Carriage House and an art exhibition featuring selections from notable Berry donors.
"I remember coming here for twirling camp in the '80s and seeing the guys out farming," Gina recalled, explaining it was part of Berry's work-for-tuition program. "When we'd be out there practicing our twirling, the deer would come up and try to eat out of mom's pocketbook."
Jeannine said her grandmother's father would tend the cattle and the grounds to pay his way through school.
"You didn't have to have money to come to school here," she said as she peeked in another room of the home that has been perfectly preserved with the Berry family's original furnishings.
Aragon couple Larry and March Ann Noles were enjoying their first visit to the grounds, carefully studying books and tapestries in the home's library as Berry College freshman Caroline Lanier played "Joy to the World" on her violin in the parlor across the hall.
"We drive by so often and ride our bikes at the college. We felt we needed to know more history behind it," March Ann said before the couple sauntered over to the Carriage House to get photos on the sleigh set up next to vintage vehicles. "We've been out of school for awhile, but we're still educating ourselves."
On the other side of the rolling estate, the Mantooth family perused the museum that first opened in 1972.
The mother, Autumn, said her 12-year-old daughter Bethany is being homeschooled, so the visit is more of an educational field trip.
Bethany said her favorite feature of the outing is Martha Berry' home, which caused Autumn to shake her head in puzzlement.
"I don't know how in the world they did anything in that kitchen," Autumn said.
At one point, the Mantooths and the Noles crossed paths when one climbed aboard the Roman Chariot as the other was exiting.
Chariot driver Amberlee Williams, a Berry senior majoring in communication, said she loves her campus job and especially enjoys zooming guests around the grounds.
As she deposited the Mantooths at the Oak Hill Gift Shop, she invited them to enjoy the free hot cocoa and apple cider on the brisk, drizzly Winter Solstice.