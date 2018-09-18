Oak Hill and The Martha Berry Museum participates in the Smithsonian Museum Day
Oak Hill and The Martha Berry Museum, 24 Veterans Memorial Highway, is participating in Smithsonian Magazine’s 14th annual Museum Day this Saturday.
Museum Day represents a nationwide commitment to access, equity and inclusion by allowing free access to museums that tell the story of America and Americans. Over 250,000 people downloaded tickets for last year’s event. The theme for Museum Day 2018 is “Women Making History,” honoring women who are trailblazers in the arts, sciences, innovation and culture.
“Having the opportunity to host Smithsonian Museum Day at Oak Hill and The Martha Berry Museum helps us honor (Martha Berry), who was a pioneer in the field of education in an area of the state that still today benefits from her innovation and drive,” said Alice Stevens, Oak Hill and The Martha Berry Museum education and public service manager.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and tours will be offered of the Oak Hill house at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. For entry visitors must present a Museum Day ticket, which is available as a free download at smithsonian.com/museumday. One ticket is permitted per email address and allows access for two.
Other participating museums in the area include the Booth Western Art Museum and Bartow History Museum in Cartersville, the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History in Kennesaw and the Funk Heritage Center of Reinhardt University in Waleska.
For more information and a list of participating museums throughout Georgia and nationwide visit smithsonian.com/museumday.