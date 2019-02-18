National Weather Service meteorologist Nikole Listemaa is predicting the Rome area will receive anywhere from three to five inches of rain through Sunday night when the next break seems likely in the current weather pattern. The latest predictions for the Oostanaula River show a crest of 19.9 feet Tuesday, well below the 25-foot flood stage but five inches of rain could change that dramatically.
While flood stage is 25-feet, the river doesn't get to a point where it would top the level until it gets above 40-feet. The National Weather Service gauge is located on the Turner McCall bridge over the Oostanaula.
Floyd County Public Works personnel had to close a portion of Silver Hill Road at a point 500 feet North of Big Texas Valley Road due to a mud slide.
"We currently don’t have projected date to reopen," said Public Works Director Michael Skeen. "The more we tried to clear, the more it kept sliding."
Thomas Bluff Road, north of Georgia 140 was also closed Monday due to back-up flooding from the Oostanaula River near the Gordon County line.
"We could see some flash flooding events where we have to go out and set up barricades closing some roads and possibly putting up some detours," said Rome-Floyd County Emergency Management Director Tim Herrington.
Rome has picked up 10.26 inches of rain since Jan. 1, well above the average of 7.6 inches of precipitation through the third week of February so the soil moisture level is already high and quick run-off scenarios are likely. If you go back to December, the Rome area is more than eight and a half inches above average.
"If you look at the river we're still up fairly high and the ground is still saturated so whatever amount of rain we get it's going to cause issues for us," Herrington said.
Herrington said flash flooding problems are not unusual out Armuchee Creek along Old Dalton Road or in the Summerville Park area along Little Dry Creek, which Herrington said is neither little nor dry at this time.
Skeen also pointed out that Old River Road along the Coosa River is another that is likely to be closed if the rain that is forecast materializes. Skeen said most Floyd County residents are aware of areas that are prone to low-level flooding.
"What I'm concerned about are failures," Skeen said, referring to major wash outs.
Listemaa, who works out of the NWS office in Peachtree City, said the current weather pattern has an old frontal boundary parked across South Georgia.
"What's going to happen is we're going to have several upper level disturbances move along this old frontal boundary and each time a disturbance moves along the boundary it's going to form areas of widespread precipitation," Listemaa said. "Some of it will be locally heavy."
The forecaster said the issue doesn't really have to do much with the El Nino or La Nina patterns in the Pacific Ocean. She said there is simply a lot of available moisture in the atmosphere for the upper level disturbances to squeeze out a lot rain.
Listemaa said predicting the rainfall total is a more difficult because amounts could vary significantly based on the specific location of the upper level winds flow.
"We're going to have issues," Herrington said. "Public works and the police departments are going to be out and keeping an eye on the roads, but the biggest issue is there is no place for the water to go. Everything has to work its way through our area, from Gordon County and Bartow County.”