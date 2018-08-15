NW Georgia utilities get federal funds for improvements, includes Cave Spring
Cave Spring's applications for $4.2 million in federal money to improve its failing sewer system were among the more than $124 million in grants and loans approved by U.S. Department of Agriculture this week.
A $4.8 million low-interest loan to the Dade County Water and Sewer Authority is the only other Georgia facility in this round of the rural development program awards, which funded projects in 23 states.
The program can be used to finance drinking water, stormwater and sewer improvements in communities with fewer than 10,000 residents.
"Modern, reliable water infrastructure provides a foundation for economic growth and prosperity," said Anne Hazlett, assistant to the secretary for rural development, in a release announcing the awards.
Cave Spring is under a consent order with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to address the infiltration issues that cause back-ups and overflows of its sewer system. It has a $1.2 million earmark in the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax package, but collections don't start until April 1, 2019.
The USDA is funding two awards: A $2.3 million low-interest loan and a $1.9 million grant the city can draw from when the loan funds are exhausted.
In addition to rehabilitating the sewer main, manhole system and collection lines, plans now call for a $2.2 million upgrade of the wastewater treatment plant. Cave Spring has a population of 1,200 and the improvements will benefit at least 385 customers within the city limits.
Dade County's USDA loan is slated to improve its water system, including the upgrade of 2.16 miles of distribution mains and the addition of another 0.57 miles.
The authority also plans to install energy-efficient pumps and re-coat its water storage tank. The only water system in the county, the authority serves 16,633 users.
Hazlett made the announcements Tuesday in Louisiana, where five projects received funding.
"USDA's partnerships with rural communities underscore Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue's commitment to ensuring that rural places have the infrastructure needed to thrive," she said.