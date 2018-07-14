Nuclear submarines a critical component of defense strategy
Ebel, who served during the Vietnam war era, explained that following World War II, it became apparent to military leaders that having the Russians well aware of where the United States nuclear arsenal was located created a level of vulnerability that was not acceptable. The decision was made to move a large percentage of the warheads to the submarines.
"We are out there with half of our strategic ballistic missile force at sea where the Russians don't have a clue where we are," Ebel said.
The retired officer gave credit to the development of the nuclear submarine fleet to a pair of naval leaders, Admiral William F. Raborn Jr. and Admiral Hyman G. Rickover.
Raborn helped develop the weapon system, missiles that could be launched from underwater while Rickover was responsible for the propulsion system that still allows U.S. nuclear submarines to maneuver virtually undetectable in waters around the globe.
Ebel said Rickover served active duty in charge of the nuclear propulsion system until he was 78 years old and was in such personal control of the submarine fleet that he personally interviewed each and every midshipman that was going to be in the engineering service assigned to the fleet.
"He was going to control that, the bottom line was he wanted to make sure every officer that came aboard that submarine would follow his instructions and wouldn't go off and do something nutty with his reactor," Ebel said. "We have been running reactors for 60 years now, perfectly safe, we haven't had any nuclear accidents. It's been marvelous safety because we've all followed the rules."
Ebel described his patrols as 70 day missions where the subs would virtually never surface. "You've got to have a certain personality to make it," Ebel told the retired Marines.
During one particular mission, Ebel recalled that his boat was assigned to move from the Mediterranean to the coast of Israel during the Six Day War, but that a Russian sub was on patrol blocking the shallow water departure route south of Sicily.
"He doesn't hear us so we suddenly decided we'll go across. For some reason he turned around early and ran into us," Ebel said. "Luckily he didn't hit us right on. He lost his rudder and propeller and had to surface."
The George C. Marshall Ebel was assigned to managed to stay submerged, with damage to about a quarter of its ballast tanks.
"They didn't know what they hit. They never heard us. If he hears ya, he's not going to hit ya."
Later, Ebel's crew discovered that the propeller of the Russian sub was stuck in the superstructure of the Marshall.
Another story Ebel mesmerized the Marines with was about how a fast-attack submarine followed a Russian submarine for about a month.
“We followed him out around Okinawa, but every day we had to report to Washington where we were," Ebel said. The only way they could do that, at that time, was to surface and put the periscope with an antenna attached up.
"He was looking around and you know what he looked at, another periscope. They were so close, we were within 500 feet of the Russian submarine. Boop, both of us went down and that was the last we saw of him," Ebel said.
The retired officer said that communications issues has long since been improved.
Ebel said as far as he knows today, the Russians are the only other superpower with strategic weapons on submarines.
"The advantage we have is that we still have better technology than the Russians. We can hear them further away and that's a big advantage, Ebel said.