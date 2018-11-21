RFCCCY delivers yearly holiday meals to local families in need
Director of the RFCCCY Carol Willis said this has become an annual tradition thanks to the generosity of the Ball Corp. who purchases Thanksgiving and Christmas meals for these families. Board members of the RFCCCY, including Willis herself, personally delivered the food to families they recognized to be in need.
Willis did not identify the families for privacy's sake, but did give some background on their situation. One family she said is living out of a hotel room with seven kids with ages ranging from three months to 12 years old. Other families were in the Restoration Rome neighborhood and another was a recently homeless family who are now staying in a duplex.
Families were able to choose between a ham or turkey already cooked from the Publix deli, Willis said. Each family also receives a pan of homemade brownies made by Mary McDonald, operating systems manager for the Ball Corp.