Northwest Georgia expected to be hit by strong storms and winds later tonight

The storm front approaching Northwest Georgia has slowed down and won't be hitting Rome and Floyd County until later tonight around midnight.
Floyd County EMA director Tim Herrington said tomorrow's early morning commute will be difficult and people should watch out for flash floods and standing water on roadways.
Acccording to the National Weather Service, there's a 70% chance of showers in the afternoon with 10 mph winds.
Tonight, rainfall amounts could reach from two to four inches and gusts of wind reaching up to 20 mph.
A flash flood watch will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday.
Based on an update from the NWS, Herrington said our area is under a "marginal, level 1, to slight, level 2, risk" for late this evening and over night.
"The potential for strong to severe thunderstorms will increase overnight as the warm front moves north and east across Alabama and approaches the state line," he said.
Power outages are a possibility during this storm so Floyd County EMA urges residents to take precaution.