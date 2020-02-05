Northwest Georgia expected to be hit by strong storms and winds later tonight

Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.