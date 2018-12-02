The Northwest Georgia WINDS are the first of several local concerts featuring Christmas music in the next few weeks.
The program tonight “There’s No Place Like ROME for the Holidays,” begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium. The community concert band is comprised of 60 musicians and will be joined tonight by Berry Elementary School students and vocal soloist LeAnna Fleming, the new chorus teacher at Rome High School.
They will perform creative arrangements of season hits such as “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” “March of the Three Kings” as well as songs from “Home Alone” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Admission is free.
If you don’t get your fill of holiday music tonight there will also be Christmas Back Home coming on Friday and Saturday as well as the Three Rivers Singers will present “Magical Moments of Christmas” on Dec. 15.
Christmas Back Home began last year and features musicians Scott Thompson and Brent McDonald adding a new twist on the classic Christmas songs. The cover styles range from country to rock, blues and soul — all with a Christmas theme.
Heyman HospiceCare will benefit from the show’s proceeds but so will several local schools.
A group of local middle school singers will open the show on Friday while students from Rome Middle School will open the show on Saturday. All the participating schools will receive $2 from every ticket sold for the show.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For tickets and additional information visit www.ChristmasBackHome.com online.
The Three Rivers Singers will present “Magical Moments of Christmas” on December 15 at 4 p.m. at Second Avenue Baptist Church, 823 E. Second Avenue.
The singers represent a variety of vocations, economic and educational levels and musical abilities and travel from Rockmart, Cedartown, Summerville, Lyerly, Cartersville and even as Centre, Alabama to rehearse and perform, as well as from Rome and Cave Spring.
The chorus will perform such pieces as “It’s the Holiday Season,” “The Christmas Song,” “The Twelve Days of Christmas” (Canadian Brass arrangement), “Feliz Navidad” and “Up on the Rooftop” as well as “This Little Babe,” and “The Virgin Mary Had a Baby Boy.”
The concert is free and open to the public. As with all the group’s concerts, donations are appreciated and are tax-deductible.