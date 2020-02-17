The Cave Spring Housing Authority has voted to terminate the contract of longtime director Diane Duffey and bring in the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority to take on management of the small public housing agency.
The regional authority currently oversees public housing in both Rome and Rockmart.
Betty Sue Hickman, chairwoman of the Cave Spring Housing Authority Board of Directors said the agreement calls for the Rome agency to oversee day-to-day operations in Cave Spring for 18 months after which the agreement could be made permanent or some other arrangements could be made.
"The Cave Spring Housing Authority board still has complete control," Hickman said. She declined to go into any detail with respect to the reason for the changes at this time.
Duffey had been manager of the public housing complex in Cave Spring for nearly 40 years. Her administrative assistant, Marsha Bryant, was also let go by the board.
As part of at least temporarily taking over the agency, NWGHA Executive Director Sandra Hudson, requested the Atlanta regional office of the Department of Housing and Urban Development to complete a full audit of the Cave Spring authority's finances.
"Then we'll just look at see what the basic needs are and there are a lot of needs there," Hudson said. "We have spoken to several of the residents and there is a lot of work to be done on those units."
The Cave Spring Housing Authority controls 20 public housing units and provides 31 Section Eight housing choice vouchers to low income people in the community.
All of the public housing units are located behind the Harbin Market, between Fincher Street and the Cave Spring Elementary School.
There is a need for more public housing in the town, Hickman said. The board wants to examine going forward but does not have any specific plans to add to the inventory available now.
At this point the audit was priority number one for her going forward.
"I don't know how much money they have, I don't know how much rent each resident has to pay," Hudson said.
A new property manager has been assigned to the Cave Spring complex along with a maintenance person.
"We need to go into each one of those units and do inspections to see what works and what needs to be done," Hudson said.