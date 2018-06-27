Northwest Ga. counties to get nearly $200,000 under PILT program
The money — averaging about $2.65 per acre — applies to 75,121 acres in Floyd, Chattooga, Bartow, Gordon, Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. It's mostly Chattahoochee National Forest property, although it includes land encompassing Lake Allatoona and the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park.
"These investments are one of the ways the federal government is fulfilling its role of being a good land manager and good neighbor to local communities," U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke said in a Wednesday press release announcing the annual PILT allocations.
In place since 1977, the program uses a set formula based on the acreage of federal lands and population to calculate payments to each jurisdiction. The funds are meant to help pay for services such as firefighting, law enforcement and road construction that local governments provide.
Floyd County's share is slated to be $17,521 for 6,625 acres of federal forest — mainly in The Pocket and Simms Mountain area along the northwest border.
Neighboring Chattooga County, and Walker County farther north, are home to the bulk of the forest in the region. Chattooga will get $51,263 covering 19,384 acres. Walker's 20,551 acres will bring the county $54,452 under the PILT program.
Bartow County, home to Lake Allatoona, is due $42,738 for 15,783 acres of federal land. Gordon County will get $21,465 covering 8,115 acres; Catoosa will get $10,827 for 3,999 acres; and Dade will get $1,798 for 664 acres.
Acreage and population data is updated annually and county payments may vary from year to year. Zinke said the $552.8 million set for distribution to over 1,900 communities across the nation is the largest amount allocated in the program's 40-year history.
Since PILT payments began, the Interior Department has distributed approximately $8.5 billion nationwide.
The department collects more than $9.6 billion a year from commercial activities on public lands, such as oil and gas leasing, livestock grazing and timber harvesting, according to the release. A portion of the revenue is shared with states and counties. The balance goes into the U.S. Treasury.