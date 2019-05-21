Representatives from the North Rome Community Action Committee want Eagle Park returned to public control.
Charles Love and Winston Sirmans appeared before the Recreation Department Advisory Board Tuesday, indicating that a family-friendly environment where families could gather on a regular basis would deter less desirable uses of the park.
The park, which is on Reese Street, has been under lease to a church organization led by John and Terri Mayes for several years.
City Manager Sammy Rich said John Mayes had essentially indicated he was willing to give it back to the city since plans for the renovation of an old structure adjacent to the park for a new church ended after a massive fire.
"I think the community is ready to support something like this," Love said. Sirmans said the park needed amenities like grills and additional playground equipment to attract families, as well as consistent maintenance.
Maintenance of the park has long been an issue for residents in the community.
Rich said any additional amenities would have to come from the city capital budget which does not have anything earmarked for that purpose at this time. Assistant Floyd County Manager Gary Burkhalter suggested that city and county officials review the issue in their Joint Oversight committee and go from there.
On another note, Interim Parks and Rec Director Todd Wofford told the board that the new dog park in the northern section of Ridge Ferry Park has been so popular that he could see similar dog parks at five or six of the community parks across the county.
Wofford said the rec department is already getting calls from people wanting to rent the park for doggy parties.
"I think we're going to have to figure out a way to do this," Wofford said. He told the advisory board the first load of dog poop bags has already been exhausted and that more are on order.
"It's been a huge success," Wofford said.
County Commissioner Wright Bagby said there were a lot of amenities at the dog park the county had not been able to afford yet, but said he would like to get public input on priorities from the users.
So far, some people have requested a little obstacle course for dogs, Wofford said, and he also would like to get input and see if some users would be willing to make donations to help purchase additional features.
The advisory board was also reminded that Independence Day activities, including fireworks, will be held July 3 in Ridge Ferry Park. Food trucks will be at the park from noon until closing. A car show hosted by the Armuchee Ruritan Club will take place at 2 p.m.
Bagby also said the application period for the vacant director's position passed last Friday and the county received 17 applications. Wofford confirmed he is among that group and would like to be considered for the position on a permanent basis.