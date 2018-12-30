A scaled-down plan for duplexes on an undeveloped tract on Wade Street is set to go back before the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission Thursday.
But owners of the single-family homes in the North Rome area tucked between Calhoun and Wilshire roads are again mounting opposition.
"I have lived here since 1998 and bought this property because of the serenity and privacy. This neighborhood was established probably since the 1940s and has remained exactly what it was meant to be," John Kevin Scott wrote in an email registering his objections.
Lidelle Hare initially sought multi-family residential zoning to build 11 duplexes on the three-acre tract. The Cleveland, Tennessee, man said he grew up on that land — and he envisioned an estimated $1.2 million project that would add affordable "nice" homes to the Model school district.
However, Planning Commission members asked him in October to submit a more detailed site plan that addressed some of the opposition.
A major sticking point is the projected increase in traffic. According to the planning staff report, Floyd County Public Works Director Michael Skeen said a portion of Wade Road is just 16 feet wide and contains several sharp curves. He said the road can handle the current load but is concerned that more vehicles, "would increase the traffic hazards considerably."
Hare's revised application is for duplex-residential zoning and he's proposing to build just six duplexes, for a total of 12 units. Documents in his packet show brick buildings arranged along a cul de sac, with the complex taking up about half the property.
The project would require a variance along one side, which would be closer to the property line than allowed under the Unified Land Development Code. That set off warning bells for some residents.
"It seems that there is enough land left ... to build more duplexes as a Phase II construction," homeowner Brandy Alexander wrote in a Dec. 3 letter to the planning department.
Hare noted that, while the tract is surrounded by single-family homes, there are some duplexes across Wilshire Road to the southeast.
Planning Commission members will hold a public hearing at 2:30 p.m. Thursday before making a recommendation to the Floyd County Commission. The hearing is set for the Sam King Room of Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St.
Two other land-use applications also are on the agenda:
Susan Grogan is asking for a special-use permit to add another manufactured home on property at 93 Hatfield Road. The lot is about twice the size of other lots in the area, which is near Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.
Ashley A. Smith of AAS Partners Ltd. is seeking neighborhood-office-commercial zoning for a parcel inside the Redmond Office Park, near Redmond Regional Medical Center, that is currently zoned for residential development.