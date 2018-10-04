North Rome duplex plan panned
The citizen board unanimously backed new land-use proposals from Harbin Clinic and Lyons Bridge Farm but sent Lidell Hare back to the drawing board.
Several residents on Wade Street — which runs between Calhoun Avenue and Wilshire Road — said the narrow road can't handle the increased traffic and the complex would affect property values in their quiet neighborhood of single-family homes.
"It's a one-car road," Brandy Alexander said. "If you meet another car, there's not room enough."
Hare said he was willing to cut the number to "six or eight," which would cap the number of new units at 16. He said he wants to put nice homes in the North Rome area where he grew up and there's an unmet demand for more housing in the Model school district. The estimated $1.2 million project would bring in about $11,000 a year in property taxes, he added.
"I'd rather see it be developed for people to go to Model instead of just sitting there, being woods," Hare said.
Planning Commission member Charles Love is also a leader of the North Rome Community Action Committee. He said he supports new housing projects to continue the neighborhood revitalization and argued that nearby Rome City Schools’ construction underscores the need to improve the roads.
However, Love agreed with Planning Commission member Steve Miller, who convinced the other members to hold off on a vote until Hare submitted a revised site plan and application. A new hearing could be scheduled as early as the board's Nov. 1 meeting.
The board unanimously recommended approval of office-institutional zoning at 101 Redmond Road, where Harbin Clinic wants to move its laboratory. The Rome City Commission will make the final decision following an Oct. 22 hearing.
The board also backed Brian Moore's requested special-use permit to allow a store at Lyons Bridge Farm near Cave Spring to sell the beef they raise there and other items. The Floyd County Commission's hearing and decision is slated for Oct. 23.