The North Rome church was crowded Saturday with people from the surrounding neighborhood to eat a meal prepared entirely by one woman.
“I have been up about 48-hours,” Helecia Brewster said. “This is what I love to do, I love to cook I love to feed people and I love to see people eat my food.”
Brewster said the food was to anyone who showed up and needed food. She and about 20 other volunteers served up ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, rolls and community members of all ages.
Volunteer Viki Dorsey said this is her second year helping out and loves the whole event. She said herself and other members of the Greater Christ Temple Rapture Preparation Cathedral of the Apostolic of the P.A.W. Inc. canvas the surrounding neighborhood with flyers and share the event on social media.
After the event some members of the temple including Elaine Owens got together and went caroling at the Fifth Avenue Nursing home and Pruitt Healthcare. Bishop Nealon Guthrie, minister at the church visited the nursing homes also, but not before he led those at feed the community in song.
Guthrie, along with Marjorie Gay most commonly known as “Sister Happy” and Crissie Warren sang “Burdens Down” and “Jingle Bells” while community members sang and clapped along. Sister Happy picked up a tambourine and Warren played the piano while Guthrie waved his handkerchief along to the music.
Food and music were not the only things available to those who came to the Feed the Community event. There were also donated clothes for those who needed them. Each visitor to the church received two tickets, one for food and the other for clothes.
Once they had their fill of food, music and clothes community members were encouraged to fill up to go plates and take them home with them. Brewster and volunteers said there were no leftovers from the event.
Guthrie hopes to have a similar event on New Year’s Day, however Brewster said she only puts on an event like this once a year.