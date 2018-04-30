North Heights on lockdown while police search for inmate who walked away from work detail
North Heights Elementary School is still in lockdown more than an hour after reports of an escaped inmate in the area.
Rome City Schools spokeswoman Tashia Twyman said police locked down the school about 10 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a man in an orange jumpsuit near the school at 26 Atteiram Drive.
"Everything's under control, the kids are calm and our principal is doing a great job keeping it as a normal work day," Twyman said.
Rome Police Sgt. Pete Sailors said the officers are in the area working to support the Georgia Department of Corrections search team.
Sean Nicolas Powell, 24, walked away from a Floyd County Prison work crew doing maintenance at East View Cemetery. Powell was sentenced in Clayton County last year for possession of methamphetamine and opiates.
Powell is white, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was wearing his DOC prison uniform -- white shirt and pants with a blue stripe on the leg and the words "State Prisoner" on the back.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Rome Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 706-238-5111.
Twyman said the school is following a standard checklist prepared for situations like this. There is no entry in or out of the building and the students are continuing their studies in their classrooms with the doors locked.
"Following our policies and procedures, we'll remain in lockdown until we hear from our local police," Twyman said.