The next phase of renovations at the North Broad Youth Center is slated to start this summer.
Executive Director Terri Mayes said Wednesday plans are to divide more of the sprawling building at 1148 Broad St. into classrooms. The former funeral home was donated by businessman Rene Fountain to launch a nonprofit after-school program aimed at teaching and empowering children ages 4 to 14.
“Just today, Home Depot said they will help us,” Mayes said. “We’ll have individual classrooms for pre-K, kindergarten and first grade next year, each with 25 kids.”
The work will likely start in June, when the mostly-volunteer center is closed for the summer. Plans for a covered multi-purpose play area outside also could get underway, although Mayes said construction is not currently scheduled.
The 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax package contains $600,000 for the project but collections for the $63.9 million package just started April 1.
“Ours is a lower priority project,” Mayes said. “We realize they have to run the entire county and we’re just thankful to be on the list.”
However, several members of the SPLOST Citizens Advisory Committee brought up the needs of the center during a quarterly update last month.
“It’s a relatively small project but I’m surprised at how many kids are there. Is there any chance of bumping it up?” member Ghee Wilson asked.
Rome City Manager Sammy Rich said the city has several projects, including a $395,000 secondary access road to East Central Elementary, that it wants to do as soon as funding is available.
The Floyd County Commission is waiting for results of a space-needs analysis before it decides if it’s worth the expense of issuing bonds to start some projects early.
“It comes down to the bond question,” Rich told the committee. “If we do bonds, we could knock out a lot of small projects fast.”
Meanwhile, Mayes said the children — averaging 50 or 60 a day — have plenty of options, once their homework is done. The center focuses on academic and spiritual assistance, along with fun activities that encourage them to develop positive relationships.
“Our grass area is at the edge of the road, but we can position our volunteers and staff to keep them safe when they play outside,” Mayes said. “Most days they play on the concrete, which is not ideal as it gets hotter. But we’re making it work for right now.”
The nonprofit also is preparing for its first major fundraiser, a golf tournament set for June 21 at Stonebridge Golf Club. The cost is $500 a team or $125 per golfer and sponsorships are available.
For more information, contact Tom Caldwell, the center’s community liaison, at 706-802-2919.