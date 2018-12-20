The focus of the event is on inner growth and having fun
Over 80 kids sang classic Christmas songs along with Terri Mayes, executive director of the youth center, while staff members passed green pancakes to keep in theme of Christmas with the Grinch. Known for his usual hatred of the season, the Grinch seemed to have a change of heart as he was seen offering the kids sprinkles for their pancakes. Of course, according to Mayes, this was the whole point.
She wanted this party to be a shift away from Santa and towards someone who had grown a bigger heart for others. The state of the nation is a divided one she said, and it is important to have an emphasis on spiritual growth from the inside.
Kids had been encouraged to wear their pajamas, and while they finished up their pancakes Mayes recognized two of the youth who had been what the NBYC call “Rising Stars.” Ava Wilson, 11, and Kayla Hood, 10, were awarded special Christmas gifts for having good behavior, good grades and smiles on their faces since August.
Wilson and Hood were not the only ones that left with gifts, every kid at the party left with a bag of donated items from Unity Christian School boys and girls basketball teams and Greater Refuge Ministries. Mayes said the bags were more of a care package, filled with toothbrushes, hats, gloves, deodorant and more.
The NBYC has a free after-school care program every school day on North Broad Street for kids in the area. For more information visit their website at northbroadyouthcenter.com.