In 2018 the North Broad Youth Center expanded its after-school programs as well as its board of directors, and hopes to continue this growth into the New Year.
Going into 2019, Executive Director Terri Mayes said she wants to get the kids involved in learning a trade. She is hoping to partner with members of the community and build a small house using the students of NBYC to complete small projects. The contractors, carpenters and plumbers will be doing all of the actual work, Mayes said, but it will give kids the experience of working on a project.
“My goal is to mold them towards as many avenues as possible when it comes to learning and employment,” Mayes said.
Adding some may think the kids are too young to think about their future, Mayes thinks it is important for the kids to learn about how professionals operate early. She said she hopes to give the kids real dreams, not just dreams of becoming professional athletes.
Another goal Mayes has for 2019 is to continue to build the bridge between law enforcement and the community. She said she regularly has Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies’ drop by the NBYC to let the kids get to know them and feel comfortable around them.
“When I was growing up, police were our friends not our enemy,” Mayes said. “We don’t want the community to see them as a threat.”
Mayes also wants the NBYC programs to be open and available to all of the kids in Floyd County.
“I want the community to know after-school programs are not just for underprivileged black children,” she said. “They are for all children”
NBYC is also heading into the New Year with 16 new board members. The board of directors for NBYC now has around 21 members who, Mayes said, are all eager and ready to serve. Here is a brief overview of the board of directors made available by the NBYC:
Terri Mayes went to Rome City Schools from the time she was in elementary school until she graduated from West Rome High School. She serves as the executive director of the NBYC.
Reushaun Allen is a member of the sales team at the Winshape Foundation and is a former real estate property manager at the Atlanta Housing Authority.
Chris and Neely Byers. Chris is an ordained minister and serves in Rome at Greater Refuge Ministries, while his wife Neely has worked for Whitfield County schools since 2009.
Tom Caldwell serves as community liaison, and has spent nearly 30-years with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
Dr. Suzette Chin was born in Jamaica and moved to New York City with her family where she attended University of New York, Stoneybrook. She received her medical degree from the University of Maryland in Baltimore.
Marie Collins is currently the store manager at Home Depot and is a mother of two and grandmother of three.
April Howell has over 25 years of marketing, advertising and public relations experience including such fields as manufacturing, software, healthcare and working with various regional clients in an advertising agency.
Keith Howell’s professional career consists of over 30 years of successful sales and marketing experience, mostly in the software and healthcare industries.
Ken Irvin joins the board as one of the original founding members of North Broad Youth Center. He also played 11 seasons in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings.
David Mathis has been the assistant director of athletics and PHED program manager at Georgia Highlands College for 25 years.
John Mayes, husband of Terri Mayes, is the owner and founder of Pro Systems Clean Care, which has been operating in Northwest Georgia for 35 years.
Janice Merritt serves as the center’s director of curriculum. She taught second grade at Rome City Schools for eight years and served as an administrator for 22 years.
David Moody is a Rome native and the founder and CEO of Moody Heating & Air Conditioning.
Dr. Ami Morris currently works as a pediatric home-health physical therapist in Floyd and Chattooga counties, and has recently endeavored to start an outpatient office to treat children called Beyond All Limits Pediatric Therapy.
Sherri Ragland Murray is a native of Rome and serves as the admissions and academic support coordinator for NBYC.
Deborah Seaton is a native of Rome and has a career in public service as an employee of the federal government. She is currently employed by the Social Security Administration.
Dawn Williams serves as the assistant superintendent for Rome City Schools and has over 20 years of experience in the field of education.
Adair Cox is a graduate of Mississippi State and has worked in the restaurant business for 40 years. He is married with two children.