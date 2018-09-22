Breaking News
Nominations being sought for the Heart of the Community
The Heart of the Community Foundation Inc. and its board of governors are accepting nominations of potential recipients for the 32nd anniversary of the Heart of the Community Awards of Honor.
The deadline for nominations is Oct. 20.
According to Chris Kerr, chairman of the board of governors, the awards committee searches for individuals who have given their time and talents to make this community a better place in which to live through their selfless dedication to volunteer and community service.
“In order for us to continue our long standing tradition of honoring some of Rome’s unsung heroes, we need the community to support our efforts by nominating deserving individuals that have touched their lives or the lives of others. When you look around at our community and see all that it has to offer, you know there are outstanding volunteers working diligently behind the scenes, don’t let a deserving individual go unnoticed because you thought someone else might nominate them,” Kerr said. “Candidates who should be considered for the award are those unsung heroes who have distinguished themselves through volunteer services that have greatly impacted the lives of children, the elderly, disadvantaged or the community-at-large. Their service could be in any or several of the following areas: education, religion, health and medicine, government, community, humanitarian, youth, arts, general leadership, retired/past service, conservation, or others.”
Categories for nominations include: Board of Governors Award, Awards of Honor, a Young Heart Award — for those 40 years of age or younger — and an Employer Community Service Award.
Over the past 31 years approximately 235 individuals have received these prestigious awards.
Six award recipients will be selected by an anonymous committee in November and announced in December or January.
They, along with the Board of Governors’ Award recipient, will be honored at the 32nd annual black tie event, “Loving Hearts, Helping Hands,” to be held on Feb. 9, 2019 at the Forum River Center.
The program also returns much of the money raised to community related and heart related projects. Some of those projects include placing AEDs in the community as well as exercise stations at Ridge Ferry Park, donations to trail projects and the Wanda J. Whitten Guest House at Redmond Regional Medical Center.
They’ve also given $125,000 in grants over the past three years and $51,000 in grants in 2018 alone. Many of the grants have gone to the YMCA, Summit Quest, Boys and Girls Club as well as the Exchange Club Family Resource Center.
Nomination forms are available at www.Romeheartofthecommunity.org or the Heart of the Community Facebook page.
For questions or additional information: Call Wanda Whitten at 706 802-3924.