Best of Rome awards are back and we’re adding a new feature we think you’ll like.
We are adding a nomination period this year for Best of Rome. Nominations will be accepted at bestofromega.com starting today through midnight on May 25. There will also be a link to the website on the top tab of the homepage during the nomination period.
Each person will get one nomination per email per day. This year’s categories include: shopping, services, real estate and finance, kids and education, health and wellness, beauty, food and drinks, auto and recreational vehicles, arts, entertainment as well as recreation.
Businesses with the most nominations will move on to the voting round which will take place July 2 through July 27. Another change this year is we won’t be using paper ballots but we will run a sample ballot inside today’s paper directing you to the nomination website.
For more information, call the newspaper advertising department at 706-290-5220 or email romeadvertising@RN-T.com.