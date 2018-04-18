No tuition hike next year at state’s public colleges
Students at Georgia’s public colleges, including Georgia Highlands College, will not see a jump in tuition rates for the next school year.
The University System of Georgia Board of Regents voted Tuesday to keep next year’s tuition rates at the same level as this school year. Enrollment costs will remain the same for all 26 public colleges and universities in the state.
“We also recognize the critical need to keep our institutions affordable for students while providing a quality education,” said University system Chancellor Steve Wrigley. “The board’s decision today maintains our commitment to keeping tuition increases to a minimum.”
In-state tuition for full-time students — taking 15 or more credit hours — per semester continues at $1,390 — $92.67 per credit hour — for the 2018-19 academic year. The college last raised tuition prior to the start of this school year, reaching its current rate after a $1.80 bump per credit hour — or a $27 hike — for full-time, in-state students.
Tuition hikes have been kept to an average of 1.8 percent annually over the past five years, according to a University System of Georgia news release. In April 2017, the state Board of Regents capped tuition increases to 2 percent for the 2017-18 academic year, limiting hikes for the system’s colleges to $27 to $98 per semester for a full-time, in-state undergraduate student.
For next year, the board agreed to allow nine schools to make limited fee increases, ranging from $3 to $31 per semester, for full-time undergraduates paying in-state tuition.