No offseason at HackBerry Lab
Though students are gone for summer break, HackBerry Lab continues to foster innovation within its walls, in this case an art installation sporting 9,216 smart LEDs.
In the space used for classes when school is in session, HackBerry lab founder and Berry College instructor Zane Cochran and three lab assistants have been working over the summer to ready the 20-by-20-foot piece for display at the Mason-Scharfenstein Museum of Art at Piedmont College in Demorest.
Last spring, Cochran was approached by the director of the museum who had seen another installation of the lab’s at a show in Athens. He said he was given full creative mobility to create whatever he wanted.
Brainstorming on what exactly to create began before the spring semester came to a close, and Cochran set his sights on something along a theme he continues to explore — to construct visually stimulating artwork through computers and algorithms, he said. It is this blending of new and old mediums which continues to draw him in.
So when the semester ended, Cochran, along with lab assistants Mariah Kelly, Graham Widmann and Emily Smith cleared out the classroom space and got to work.
“It’s rare to have this space,” Cochran said.
The piece is suspended off the ground — when on display it will be up 8 feet in the air — and covers about half of a room in the lab. Through the control of a computer — the software is designed by Cochran and his lab assistants — the thousands of bulbs change colors into varying patterns or spell out words. Eight power supplies, each running at about 50 percent of capacity to not overload any of them, provide the electricity for the LEDs.
Smith fabricated steel tubes for the frame of the piece, and a fiberglass screen fills the square — the LEDs hang under the screen through small openings. All together the components of the art piece weigh about 200 pounds, Cochran said.
A kiosk is being designed for people to interact with the piece, controlling the colors and shapes on the screen through user input, Cochran said. The 3-D cameras underneath a soft material on top of the kiosk can track the impression made by a user’s hand, effectively creating a design on the platform. Tracing a circle on the material creates a circle of lights on the screen, for example.
When it comes time to move the piece, the frame can be collapsed and rolled up to fit inside PVC tubes. This will happen before the lab is once again filled with students later next month.
The blending of subjects, like art and technology, is a point of emphasis at HackBerry Lab, as it is similarly reflected in the wider world.
“Form follows function,” is an aging paradigm which the extensive integration of technology into our daily lives has picked apart, Cochran said. Form and function are now equally important in 21st century design, which must incorporate appealing aesthetic and practical use. A piece of technology now is no longer solely reliant on what it can do, but on how its appearance makes people feel.
Cochran spoke of a great opportunity for majors in art and those in technology to come together to reach a common ground of understanding, both being exposed to the other side as well as their own. By speaking the “same language,” he said, there can be a more fluid transfer of ideas and influence, no longer segregated to the domains of either subject independently. It’s engineering meets color theory, he explained.
Also over this summer, in preparation for the upcoming semester, two new spaces have been established within the lab, dedicated to circuit board manufacturing and wearable technology production.
The circuit board work lab now gives students the capability of medium-scale production, moving beyond single prototype assembly, Cochran said. A new “pick and place machine” uses robotic arms to pick up extremely small components from various spools and install them onto tiny circuit boards, which are procured from a Chinese manufacturing partner. Students finish off production by placing the circuit boards into a small oven.
What can now be done through this lab is exemplified in a student’s desire to teach coding to kids, he explained. This student designed a small circuit board as an instructional tool. Now 100s of these circuit boards — like the art bot, which markers can be attached to and students can write code to alter the vibrations the circuit produces for different patterns — can be produced and distributed for use in local schools.
In the wearable technology lab, a new computerized embroidery machine is working from uploaded digital designs to sew circuits and electrical thread into clothing. Because it is such a different technology, Cochran said small steps are being taken in the learning process.
Cochran hopes these dedicated spaces will cultivate these specific focus areas and furnish the resources students need for exhibiting their creativity.