The Rome City Commission is poised to enact an ordinance regulating sexually oriented businesses today, as the attorney for The Love Library Express is demanding action on its business license.
Commissioners held a first reading of the ordinance Monday, then went into a 15-minute closed session with City Attorney Andy Davis. Mayor Bill Collins said they discussed potential litigation and no action was taken.
A branch of The Love Library adult store in Coosa, the Express is ready to open in a downtown storefront at 404 Tribune St., according to a Monday letter from its attorney Cary S. Wiggins.
"If you would, please approve the business license before 5:00 p.m. today," he wrote.
City Clerk Joe Smith said he's still reviewing the documentation Wiggins submitted in response to his Friday request of the applicant, Andrew Haynes. Smith said he saw a press release for the new business and sought more information — including the name of the legal entity that will operate it, a copy of the lease, an inventory list and proposed layout.
"We do this with alcohol venues, pawn shops, precious metals dealers ... any business we feel additional information is needed," Smith said.
Wiggins, an Atlanta-based attorney, named the legal entity as Crown One Investments, LLC, although the name on the lease is Crown One Management, LLC. It's organized by Charles Craton, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's corporations division. The address and legal agent are the same as The Love Library's Retail Investments USA, LLC.
The lease is with Larry C. Martin of Martin's Real Estate Co. for a monthly rent of $1,800. A special stipulation calls for Love Library Express to "display only lingerie, lubes, and Martin's approved signage" in the windows.
Wiggins provided hand-drawn layouts for the first and second floor, along with a list of $230,000 worth of merchandise. The breakdown is estimated at 40 percent massagers; 25 percent lingerie; 15 percent lubes, oils and creams; 10 percent "merchandise to be used with tobacco"; 6 percent miscellaneous games, gifts, candies and novelties; and 4 percent DVDs and books.
The press release said the new shop would "focus on education to enhance your experience through customer service ..." Smith asked for a description of the educational offerings and services but Wiggins said none would be offered for now.
"If or when that changes, the store is happy to notify the City," he wrote.
During the City Commission's meeting, Janet Bearoff had been scheduled to speak. She's the owner of the Frisky Biscuit Couples Boutique in Shannon and a party in a lawsuit against Charles Craton III slated for a Wednesday hearing before the Georgia Court of Appeals.
Collins said Bearoff withdrew her request to speak Monday but could be offered time today. The board meets at 2 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St.