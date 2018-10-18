Richard Lindsey, a former Alabama legislator from Centre who is a major cotton producer, said so far the hurricane seems to have had very little impact on prices.
"We thought it would cause some pretty significant increases, but I think the tariff situation is overriding the storm situation. China has virtually quit buying from the United States," Lindsey said.
The administration has imposed a 25 percent tariff on China, but he said if the Chinese want top quality cotton they are going to have to buy at least a little bit from American farmers.
With China stepping back somewhat from the market, a lot of production is going to places like Turkey, India, Pakistan and Mexico, which are still very active in the U.S. market, he said.
"We thought losing upwards of 800,000 to a million bales in Georgia would probably cause the price to spike some, but we haven't seen that so far," Lindsey said. "My heart goes out to those in South Georgia and South Alabama that have suffered severely."
Floyd County Extension Agent Keith Mickler said he's heard a wide range of figures for the extent of the damage.
Taylor Sills, director of public affairs for the Georgia Cotton Commission, estimated 40-50 percent of the Georgia crop may have been lost to the storm.
"Speculation would say that if we lost a lot of crops in southwest Georgia, then our prices should be better, but there are different buying points and different cotton quality," Mickler said. "Different gins pay different prices and there are different contracts that everybody has."
Mickler estimated that Floyd County has somewhere close to 3,000 acres planted in cotton. Sills said that Floyd County is probably the largest producer north of I-20, but cotton produced across the northern tier of the state might account for one percent of the statewide crop.
Thomas Stinson, who planted about 400 acres of cotton out in the Morton Bend area, said he just doesn't know what to expect relative to cotton prices at this point.
Sills said Thursday the price of cotton was hovering at about $0.78 a pound and was actually down from some of the contract purchase prices which had climbed into the $0.90 range in the spring, although the price is up slightly from this time last year.
Harvesting of cotton in the Rome area is somewhere between 15-20 percent complete. Lindsey said his information is that the harvest in counties impacted by the hurricane was at about 10 percent.
Lindsey said the cotton yield in Floyd and neighboring Cherokee County, Alabama, are looking good this fall.
"There is a lot of cotton that is picking two and a half bales plus (per acre)," Lindsey said.
According to Sills, that would translate to roughly $975 per acre.
Lindsey Brothers and Jordan Cotton are in the process of completing a new multi-million dollar gin off U.S. 411 between Centre and Cave Spring. They have already baled about 10,000 bales of cotton at their old gin and are anticipating opening the new gin around Nov. 20.