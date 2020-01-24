Night at the Movies fundraiser moves to the City Auditorium for its 20th anniversary

Since 1990, the annual Night at the Movies has been a Rome tradition, bringing good friends together for a great cause, the prevention of child abuse.
To date, the event has raised over $275,000 for the Exchange Club Family Resource Center.
This year’s event is set for February 25, 2020 and will mark the 20th anniversary of the successful event. It promises to be a memorable evening, combining the same great elements -- good friends, good food, and a good movie -- with a change in location.
“Businesses throughout Rome -- many of whom are centered in our downtown and surrounding areas -- annually support this event and our child abuse prevention efforts. We are grateful to have the opportunity to bring this event to our downtown area," FRC Executive Director Tina Bartleson said in a press release. "Our historic downtown and beautiful City Auditorium are feathers in Rome’s cap and we are so pleased to have access to the great spaces that our downtown provides.”
The event start at 6 pm at the 7 Hills Building, located next to the DeSoto Theatre where guests will enjoy a variety of hors d’oeuvres and libations, courtesy of their favorite local restaurants. At 7:15 pm, patrons will move across the street to the Rome City Auditorium to enjoy a favorite classic movie, “Casablanca”, which begins at 7:45 pm.
“With its new projector system, the City Auditorium provides the perfect space for viewing a favorite classic movie,” Bartleson said. “Though it is likely that many have seen the movie at home, few people have had a chance to see it on the big screen.”
Tickets are available online at www.exchangeclubfrc.org or by calling 706-290-0764. Tickets cost $55 per person, $100 for couples, and $45 each for orders of 10 or more tickets. Proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center and its in-home child abuse prevention program.