Families whose babies were cared for at Floyd Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit will have a chance share their experiences with others and celebrate the gift of life during a preemie reunion on Dec. 9.
The event will take place in the hospital cafeteria from 2 to 4 p.m. Santa Claus is scheduled to make an appearance, and parents are encouraged to bring their own cameras or cellphones to get pictures of their children with the jolly old elf.
The event will be free, and no RSVP is required. Refreshments will be provided.
“We are really looking forward to this event,” said Konda Dizon, NICU’s Clinical Manager. “We love our tiny babies and it’s always fantastic when we get to see them as they grow. Many of them come back and visit us periodically, but this is just a good opportunity to celebrate.”
Dizon said the party will also provide an opportunity for parents to get together and share their own stories.
“Sometimes parents of preemies can feel isolated, and every experience can be quite different. This is a great chance for them to meet one another and find another layer of support,” Dizon added.
Floyd’s Level III NICU provides advanced care for babies with severe or potentially life-threatening conditions. Through a family-centered environment, our NICU staff works together with parents to offer the best care for babies who need specialized care after birth.