Rome City Schools’ Board of Education called a meeting Friday afternoon to vote on the immediate resignation of Anna K. Davie’s principal as well as extending the system’s superintendent contract for two more years.
The board met in a closed session for around 15 minutes to discuss personnel. When they went back into regular session the board voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Clifton Nicholson. He has been with Rome City Schools since 2017.
Rome City Schools Director of Communications Tashia Twyman stated Nicholson resigned for undisclosed personal reasons. When asked if his resignation had anything to do with a recording posted to social media on Dec. 13 by former RCS employee Marilyn Mitchell-McCluskey, Tywman said Rome City Schools does not comment on personnel issues as a policy.
McCluskey posted what she described as a conversation in May between herself and Nicholson after she was informed of a ban from all RCS schools and facilities.
The job is already listed on the teachgeorgia.org website with a start date listed at Jan.7, 2019.
Twyman said the new principal would serve the remainder of the 2018-2019 school year.
There will be no interim principal while the system conducts the search, however Twyman said LeAnn Goya will still serve as the assistant principal at the school.
Nicholson could not be reached for a comment.
Superintendent of Rome City Schools Lou Byars’ contract was extended two additional years. His original contract, scheduled to end in 2020, will now end in 2022. Byars said he was honored to have the confidence of the board and he looks forward to continuing projects as well as watching students succeed.
Byars recently received a good evaluation from the board, who met for around three hours after November’s board meeting and then shared the results with Byars. The board marked his annual performance as satisfactory. Byars said the board would have made this decision at January’s board meeting, however since Friday’s board meeting had been called members decided to go ahead and vote on extending his contract.