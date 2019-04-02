A man convicted of the murder of one convenience store owner and shooting another after he robbed the second store was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus five years and an additional consecutive life sentence.
On Feb. 5, 2018, Lamar Rashad Nicholson shot and killed Parmjit Singh "Rimmi" Dhrim at the Burnett Ferry Road store, then went to another convenience store on North Elm Street and robbed and shot Parthey Patel. He was caught almost immediately after the second incident and police recovered the money taken as well as the firearm used in both crimes.
Four members of the deceased clerk's family testified before Floyd Superior Court Judge Bryant Durham prior to the sentencing, along with two people who were in the store at the time Nicholson barged in and shot Dhrim.
Through a translator, the victim's wife said "my life is nothing but destruction."
The victim's brother testified they had lost their father at a very young age and said his older brother was like a father to him. A sister and sister-in-law also offered tearful testimony and asked that Nicholson be sentenced to life without parole.
Two others who were in the store off Burnett ferry Road also spoke.
One young man said that he's had to go on anxiety medications since the incident.
"My life has changed forever," the first young man said. A second, somewhat older man, said he started to confront Nicholson after he barged in front of him at the counter, then later realized that if he had said something that he too may have been shot.
"It must have been God that said it wasn't our time," the man said.
Nicholson's defense counsel, Christopher Cahill of Cartersville, told the judge Nicholson had accepted responsibility for the crimes. Nicholson was a 29-year old welder at the time who had always been supportive of his family, Cahill told the court, but something had happened early in 2018 to spark the rampage.
"All I ask is that you give the Board of Pardons and Paroles is a chance to do their job," Cahill said, with reference to the choice of life in prison or life without parole.
After imposing the sentence, Judge Durham asked Nicholson if he understood the sentence. Nicholson said said no, and then started to address the court saying "that's not how it went down."
Durham interrupted saying that his attorney had already addressed the court on his behalf and did not offer any specific mitigating testimony.
"You heard what they said," Nicholson told the judge referencing members of the victim's family. "I don't see why you can't hear from me."
At that point, several supporters of Nicholson shouted their agreement from the back of the courtroom. Durham admonished the supporters, prompting one of them to get up and storm out of the courtroom slamming the door behind him.
Durham ordered deputies to go after the man and return him to court. When the deputies returned, Durham sentenced Cedric Nicholson, 45, of 48B Woodberry Drive, to 24 hours in jail for contempt of court.
As Lamar Nicholson was being led out of the courtroom, he presented a single finger in an obscene gesture toward the judge.
Durham asked, "Is that your IQ?"