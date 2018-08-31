Newby to replace Byars as RCS human resources coordinator
“I have so enjoyed my time with Rome City Schools,” Byars said. “The teachers, faculty and staff are my family, and I wish them many years of continued success.”
“Mrs. Byars has been an integral part of the human resources department in Rome City Schools for over 22 years,” said Tashia Twyman, director of communications and public engagement at RCS. “Her vast knowledge, hard work, commitment and dedication are worthy of admiration.”
Newby moves in to this new role with Rome City Schools with over 20 years of combined experience in payroll, human resources and finance.
Most notably, Newby has served as the payroll and human resources coordinator for the Pierce County Board of Education for 15 years, and for the past three years, has been the finance director and then human resources director of the Meriwether County Board of Education.
“Rome City Schools is excited to welcome Angela Newby,” said Twyman. “Her many years of experience and training will be an incredible asset to the human resources department.”