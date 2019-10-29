Floyd County drivers heading to Interstate 75 in Cartersville will see another tweak in the route beginning Friday.
The change is part of ongoing construction at the U.S. 41/411 cloverleaf interchange near Cartersville Medical Center. The nearly $38 million project is slated for completion in April 2020.
"We do hear some complaints, but once it gets open it's going to be great," said Joe Shulman, communications director for Georgia Department of Transportation District 6.
Beginning Friday, Nov. 1, the ramp on the southbound side of U.S. 41 that leads to U.S. 411 North and Tennessee Street will be closed.
A newly constructed ramp just past the hospital will allow drivers to merge onto U.S. 411 toward Tellus science museum. Turn right onto Ga. 20 to get to I-75, the Clarence Brown Conference Center, and the Georgia Highlands College Bartow campus.
Drivers aiming for Tennessee Street, toward downtown Cartersville, will have to continue to Felton Road and take a right to connect.
"It's just one more light down, at Ingles," Shulman noted.
The detour is expected to be in place until February 2020, when a new ramp off U.S. 41 will open.
The interchange project is the largest GDOT project in District 6, which covers Floyd, Bartow and 15 other counties in the northwest corner of the state. Construction started in August 2014 with the award of a $32 million contract to C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. Inc.
Just over a mile of U.S. 41 has been widened from the hospital to Massell Drive. A section of Tennessee Street also is being widened to four lanes, with a 20-foot raised median and sidewalks.
The bulk of the project, however, involves straightening the cloverleaf where traffic converges from U.S. 41, U.S. 411, Ga. 20, Ga. 61 and Ga. 3.
Ramp locations are being shifted to flatten some of the steep grades and crews are reconstructing the bridges over CSX railroad, U.S. 411 and Pettit Creek.