Even though the Rome area lost some political clout with the appointment of House floor leader in former state representative Christian Coomer to the Georgia Court of Appeals — there are some pretty strong ties to Governor-elect Brian Kemp's leadership team.
Vidalia State Senator Blake Tillery, whose father Mike Tillery was raised in Rome and graduated from East Rome High School in 1971, has been tapped to serve as one of Kemp’s floor leaders in the Senate. Tillery’s mother Vicki hails from Cedartown.
He also has an aunt, Donna Tillery Collier who still lives in Rome.
The young lawmaker was named to several key committees during his first term under the Gold Dome in 2017-2018, including the appropriations, economic development and tourism, judiciary and state institutions and property committee.
He said he feels Kemp’s appointment is more reflective of his commitment to the Southeast corner of the state than a reflection of Tillery’s own individual importance.
Prior to being elected to the State Senate Tillery served on the Toombs County Commission.
Tillery said he feels that Kemp will set a legislative agenda that focuses on many of the issues he campaigned on including public safety, strengthening rural Georgia and economic development to provide more job opportunities for Georgians.
He said the Rome delegation is well-positioned to assist the new governor, with Sen. Chuck Hufstetler’s background as a local government official and expertise in financial issues and Rep. Eddie Lumsden’s background in public safety. Tillery said Katie Dempsey is one of the most popular members of the House among her peers.
Kemp has also named Dee Yancey, Molly Yancey and Jimmy Yancey of Rome to his Inaugural Executive committee. The panel is responsible for developing the full slate of activities that will occur surrounding Kemp's inauguration as the governor of Georgia on Jan. 14.
Kemp will make a Georgia First tour of the state leading up to the inauguration. He will be at the Dalton Country Club on January 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.