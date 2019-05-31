Some local elementary schools will be seeing some new faces next school year as new principals take the helm of schools in the city and county.
Main Elementary, East Central Elementary, Pepperell Primary and Cave Spring Elementary Schools will have new leadership in the 2019-2020 school year with principals replacing retiring or promoted administration.
Main Elementary
LaRoyce Sublett, who is currently the special education department chairperson and inclusion support specialist for Cobb County Schools, will take the helm of Main Elementary when the school occupies its new building on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in August. Sublett has served in several education administrative roles in Texas and the Atlanta-area throughout his career.
Sublett will be stepping in for Wesley Styles, who is being moved to East Central from North Heights Elementary. The students of North Heights will be moving with the students of Main who have been sharing the Atteiram Drive school since the end of the 2016-2017 school year. The old Main building was demolished at the beginning of 2018 and is scheduled to be complete this summer.
East Central Elementary
Wesley Styles will be taking over as the new principal for East Central as former principal Kristen Teems moves to the central office where she will be the director of assessment and accountability for Rome City Schools. Teems was an assistant principal at Rome Middle School before becoming the principal of EC in 2015.
A native of Waco, Styles has previously served as curriculum director of Polk School District and he was the principal at Young’s Grove Elementary School in Polk County. He was a chemistry teacher at Rome High School from 2001 until 2012 where he also coached wrestling.
Pepperell Primary
With McHenry Primary closing, Pepperell Primary and Elementary are absorbing the bulk of the students and staff from the school. The principal position at Pepperell's primary school is no exception and with the retirement of former principal Carmen Jones in October, the leadership will now be filled by Jacqueline (Brig) Larry who was McHenry Primary's principal. Jones was the principal of Pepperell Primary for eight years and retired in the fall of 2018 to spend more time with her family.
Larry has been serving as the principal of McHenry since 2017, and in February of this year it was decided by the Floyd County Board of Education to move her to Pepperell Primary when the over 100-year-old primary school closed at the end of the 2018-2019 school year.
Cave Spring Elementary
Principal Shelly Bell announced her retirement from Cave Spring in February where she had been the principal since December 2017. Kyle Abernathy will be taking over as principal for the elementary school beginning in August.
Abernathy served as the assistant principal of Model Elementary since June 2016 where he has served under principal Aimee Hays. Abernathy said he will be doing a staff member of the month program as part of his first-year principal plan.