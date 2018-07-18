New school hours for all Rome City Schools
Rome City Schools announced in a press release Wednesday that it is changing the school start and end times for this coming school year. The new times are as follows:
All elementary schools: 7:45 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.
Rome Middle School: 8:30 a.m. — 3:15 p.m.
Rome High School: 8:35 a.m. — 3:20 p.m.
“Central Office took a look at the times all of our students and created this schedule to make the work time equitable between the elementary schools, the middle school and the high school,” said Tashia Twyman, director of communications and public engagement. “Because of the different bus routes and cafeteria times, it was a goal to maximize the instruction time for the students.”
In the release, Twyman said getting all of the schools on the designated schedule provided the consistency needed to make sure the school day runs smoothly. Prior to this change, not all of the elementary schools’ arrival and dismissal times were the same.
She pointed out that arrival, pick-up times and bus routes will be adjusted to meet the new schedule. The morning bell will ring at the times listed, so parents should adjust their scheduling to the new start times.