New Rome Braves GM blown away by local support for team
"Our fan base here in Rome is unparalleled. The Mississippi folks supported us, but they're not into it the way that Rome Braves fans are. It's amazing how many people want to stop me and talk stats," Bishop told the Seven Hill Rotary Club Tuesday. "It's a beautiful ballpark."
The Braves G.M. made brief reference Tuesday to ongoing talks with Floyd County to renew the Braves lease for State Mutual Stadium. "We're working through some things now to extend that so we're here for a lot longer, and we will be," Bishop said.
Bishop said attendance at State Mutual Stadium this year is up every date, this year over last year, except for three dates when college football phenom Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow was in town.
Bishop reminded the civic group the job of minor league baseball teams is to develop major leaguers of the future.
"The Braves farm system is stockpiled with talent," Bishop said. "I don't know if 14 straight division titles will ever happen again, but the talent is there is to put together a very good run."
A couple of the young players who have gotten the Atlanta Braves on top of the National League East standings were members of the 2016 Rome Brave South Atlantic League championship team including Mike Soroka and Ronald Acuna.
"Acuna is the first guy that I saw since Andruw Jones that is so good that he's bored out there. He's daring somebody to burn him," Bishop said. The G.M. said he believes at least a half dozen or more of the Rome Braves 2018 roster have a legitimate shot at making the big leagues.
"Our goal is not to lose money, but if we can make some money we're going to turn around and give it right back to the community that supports us," said Bishop. "If we can break even and win on the field and the big club wins on the field that's a successful year for us."
Rome is currently a game behind Augusta in the SAL Southern Division standings with about two weeks left in the first half of the season.