The country is aging according to the latest report from the U.S. Census Bureau, although Floyd County's rate is slightly slower than the national average.
New population estimates by demographic characteristics show the median age in the U.S. increased to 38.2 years in 2018 from 37.2 years in 2010. The median age of Floyd County residents was the same 38.2 years in 2018, up from 37.6 years in the 2010 census.
"More than four out of every five counties were older in 2018 than in 2010," Luke Rogers, chief of population estimates at the Census Bureau, said in a press release. "This aging is driven in large part by baby boomers crossing over the 65-year mark."
Senior citizens accounted for 14.23% of Floyd County's population in 2010 compared to 16.74% in 2018, even as the overall population has grown.
There were 13,702 people age 65 and older out of the 96,317 counted in 2010. In 2018, the estimate is 16,390 out of a total of 97,927.
Nationally, 16% of the population is 65 or older.
At the same time, the number of children under the age of 18 has decreased – nationally and locally.
The 2010 count in Floyd County showed 23,445 children, equal to 24.34% of the total population. The 2018 estimate is 22,702 children, equal to 23.18% of the population.
In both years, there were about 400 more boys than girls under 18 and a little over 2,000 more senior women than senior men.
The median age for men in Floyd County was 36.3 years during the 2010 census count and 37.1 years in the latest report, titled Annual Estimates of the Resident Population for Selected Age Groups by Sex ... April 1, 2010 to July 1, 2018.
In comparison, the median age for local women was 38.8 years in 2010 and 39.2 years in 2018. "Median" means half the population is younger and half is older.
In Rogers' release, he noted that 81.7% of the nation's 3,142 counties had a higher median age in 2018 than in 2010, and 56.2% had a median age between 40 and 49 years in 2018.
Sumter County, Florida, had the highest median age, 67.8 years, and Madison County, Idaho, had the lowest, 23.2 years. Looking at states, Maine's median age of 44.9 years is the highest in the country and Utah's median of 31 years is the lowest.