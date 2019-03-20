The full Rome Historic Preservation Commission gave its approval for a completely new home at 313 E. Fourth Ave. The previous home on that lot was destroyed by a fire on the night of Jan. 4 and morning of Jan. 5.
Rome architect Bill Jones said the new home would be built in English Tudor style.
Jones, who is working for Rome native Ben Bagley and his wife Miranda, who are seeking to buy the property from Ira Levy said, "They are extremely excited to be a part of a situation that very rarely comes available Between the Rivers, and that is to have a vacant lot that they can build a brand new house on and still enjoy all that comes with living downtown.
The HPC review of the application determined the English Tudor style was popular from the 1920’s through the 1940’s, and has made a recent comeback in popularity. The staff reported there are 10 English Vernacular-style homes in Between the Rivers and 59 spread across all five of Rome's historic districts.
Part of the facade will include brick that has been white-washed, or a lime wash, to give the brick an aged look.
Jones said the new home would also incorporate the basement space that is still part of the property
It's the second time Jones has drafted plans for the property. He worked with Wes Walraven who owned the property at one time and received permission from the HPC to tear down the previous structure and rebuild using as close to the original design of the building as possible.
The architect said construction would get underway as soon as final drawings are completed and permits issued.
Planner Brittany Griffin reminded members of the HPC that Rome will host the statewide Preservation Celebration at the Historic DeSoto Theatre on May 9. The event is expected to draw close to 200 preservationists from all over the state.
One of the featured speakers is Paul Pierce, the producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House in Columbus, a native Roman.
The 148 year-old Springer Opera House in Columbus is the official State Theater of Georgia and a National Historic Landmark theater.
The one-day program, which is a fundraiser for the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation, is open to the public. General admission is $45 and student admission in $25.
Additional information and tickets are available at www.thedesoto.org.