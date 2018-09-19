New plans for Hoyt Hill show eight townhouse style condos
Architect Bill Jones, hired by the Hoyt family to design the new housing, detailed plans for the project that have changed since they were initially approved by the HPC over six months ago.
The project still includes demolition of the century and a half-old Hoyt House on top of the hill adjacent to the library. Once that is completed, eight new townhouse style condominiums, not apartments, will be constructed.
A four-unit section will basically front West Sixth Avenue while a second set of four-units will be located a little higher on the hill facing West First Avenue.
The facades will feature some brick or stone along with Hardie-board siding and a more traditional residential roofline as opposed to the flat roofs that were on the original design. Each of the units will have a carriage-house style garage door.
"Before, we were completely filling up that piece of property with as many apartments and homes that we could get on it," Jones said. "We've kind of pulled back from that with a development that fits this piece of property at little bit better."
"All I can see in my mind is an improvement," said HPC member Roger Wade.
Jack Pearson presented a budget for the project that put the price tag for the entire development at $3.6 million.
His timeline for the work shows demolition of the old Hoyt House in October, followed immediately by construction of the new housing, which should take about a year.
The HPC also held a first reading for a request from Jason Purcell to have a home at 108 E. 10th St. removed from the East Rome Historic District. Purcell did not attend the meeting Wednesday.
"It is in terrible shape and an eyesore," Building Inspection Director Howard Gibson said. The State Historic Preservation Office has indicated that the home, built around 1890, meets all of the criteria to remain in the historic district and should not be removed.
A public hearing on the request will be held at the next HPC meeting on Oct. 17. When that is completed, the issue will go before the full Rome City Commission which would hold a public hearing tentatively scheduled for Nov. 26.