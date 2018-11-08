Five people paroled from prisons around the state were immediately brought to Floyd County to face pending local charges ranging from child molestation to selling heroin to an undercover officer.
The charges were filed over the past few years and are not connected.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
♦ Charges against Robert William Mobbs, 47, of 4204 Cave Spring Road, stem from a traffic stop on Oakmont Drive on May 17, 2017.
He had no driver's license, refused orders to get out of the vehicle and sped off. He abandoned the car in a yard on Cave Spring Road and ran off. Police found a bag of methamphetamine in the driver's seat.
Mobbs was paroled Wednesday from Coffee County State Prison, where he was serving a drug sentence. He is charged with possession of meth, felony obstruction, fleeing officers, reckless driving and driving without a valid license. He was being held without bond Thursday.
♦ Alfred Duncan Mayers Jr., 52, of 131 Dodd Blvd., Apt. F5, is accused of selling heroin to undercover officers at his home and at Ashland Park Apartments — where he also sold a handgun — on several occasions in November 2016.
Mayers is facing two counts each of possessing, intending to distribute and selling a Schedule I controlled substance. He's also charged with possession of a firearm during a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He was brought Wednesday from Dodge State Prison, where he was serving time on drug charges, and was being held without bond.
♦ Donald Christopher Davis, 41, of 567 Gribble in Aragon, is charged with incest and child molestation. The incident with a young relative happened at a home in Floyd County between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2015.
Davis was brought from Calhoun State Prison where he was serving a sentence for cruelty to children and other crimes. He was being held without bond Thursday night.
♦ Corey Anthony Eugene, 39, of 1411 Stonegate Place in Stone Mountain, was brought from Coffee State Prison where he was serving sentences connected with forgery. He's accused of having two cellphones, a homemade charging unit and an extra battery hidden in his cell at Floyd County Prison on Oct. 21, 2017.
Eugene was being held Thursday pending a $3,500 bond.
♦ Rebecca Lynn Simpson, 35, of 103 Paris Drive, has drug charges connected with an Oct. 12, 2017, traffic stop on Redmond Circle at West Butler St. A probable cause search of the vehicle turned up a pistol reported stolen in Alabama, 24 grams of meth, multiple Sildenafil pills and an unused needle. She gave officers a false name.
Simpson is charged with theft by receiving property stolen in another state, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of dangerous drugs, failure to keep drugs in the original container, possession of a drug-related object and giving a false name to law enforcement officers.
She was brought from Emanuel Women's Facility where she had been serving a drug sentence and was being held without bond Thursday.