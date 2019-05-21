Elevation House, a new nonprofit, is the first in Georgia to use the Clubhouse model of therapy to help adults with serious mental illnesses.
It’s a work-based program that gives participants an opportunity to develop and share their personal skills, according to Director Carrie Edge.
“We fulfill the human need to be needed,” she said, adding that the goal is to “end the social and economic isolation” they experience.
The operation is set to open June 3 in the Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center, 41 Washington Drive.
At a Tuesday press conference announcing the location, Rome Mayor Bill Collins — who chairs the KAB Center board of directors — welcomed the group to the family of service organizations working out of the restored Main High School building.
“This is important, not only to the KAB but to the community ... We embrace Elevation House because the cause is so heavy,” Collins said.
Don Scuvotti, Elevation House founder and board president, said the initiative grew out of several years of talks with NAMI Rome, the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Funding has been a challenge but the KAB space breathes life into the plan, he said.
“This really epitomizes a true strategic partnership,” Scuvotti said.
The clients, called members, will have the option of working in one of two areas, Edge explained. In the kitchen they’ll prepare low-cost breakfasts and lunches for sale, eventually using items from an onsite garden they’ll grow. As clerical workers, they’ll participate fully in running the nonprofit, including interaction with the board of directors.
“After they work in the Clubhouse and build up their confidence, hopefully it will reignite their dreams,” she said.
They’ll get help then, transitioning to school and full employment in a step-by-step individualized process. And, even after that, the Clubhouse will remain part of their support system.
Edge said they’ll enroll about 10 people within the next 60 days and hope to take on 25 by the end of the year. Referrals will be from local organizations including NAMI Rome, Living Proof Recovery and the William S. Davies Homeless Shelter.
“They must be fully invested in their recovery; under a physician’s care and taking their medications,” Edge said. “”We want to start small so we don’t outgrow our resources ... You get one chance to do it right and we fully intend to get it right.”
Elevation House is seeking volunteers and donors to help with its mission. More information is available on their website at ElevationHouse.org.