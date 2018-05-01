New morgue raises old animal shelter from the dead
"If you would have told me we could get this facility looking like this two years ago, I would not have believed you," McCord said. "I'm glad it worked out."
The county manager said he was really excited that Coroner Gene Proctor was able to recycle furnishings from other offices in county government, the Floyd County schools and private companies, that has extended the life of the old shelter building.
Stainless steel work tables and a massive cooler were brought over from the old Midway School. Office furniture came from the courthouse and the Coosa Valley Credit Union. Inmate labor handled the lion's share of physical renovations to the building.
The idea for an independent morgue facility was pushed by former coroner Barry Henderson and Proctor made it an immediate priority when he took over the post late last year.
"There's not a lot of excitement when you have to use this facility, but with the first person who had to use it we were able to accommodate a family and their religious beliefs without breaking the chain of custody," McCord said.
Proctor said that in the event of an emergency, he could comfortably handle up to 30 bodies
Not only does the coroner have an actual office in the new facility, but there are also three other offices for the deputy coroners. Ernie Studard, who has been a deputy coroner for over 20 years, was presented with a framed baseball bat used by the Rome Braves during their inaugural season to hang up in his office. Studard is also known as the "K"-Man at Rome Braves home games.