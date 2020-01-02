The gavel has passed from one mayor to another in the City of Aragon to start off 2020.
In a special called session at Aragon City Hall on New Year's Day, Mayor Garry Baldwin's tenure in office came to a close and Mayor Debbie Pittman took over the reins of local government in the mill village and surrounding areas.
Municipal Court Judge Terry Wheeler was on hand to administer the oath of office to Pittman as well as returning council member Judd Fee, and new council member Buddy Tanner.
The only city business conducted for the special session was the swearing-in ceremonies.
Pittman said previously it was her goal to get to work on the first day of the year on several issues within the city -- the first and foremost being the effort to get the city back on a solid financial footing.
The City Council is scheduled to return to regular business on Thursday, Jan. 16, with their 6 p.m. work session and 7 p.m. regular meeting.