New housing survey finds 40 percent of Romans have housing issues
The analysis of impediments to housing choice looks at four housing needs: cost burden, overcrowding, dwellings lacking complete kitchen facilities and dwellings lacking complete plumbing facilities.
"It did open our eyes to a few things," Rome Community Development Grants Program Manager Courtnay Williams Griffin told Rome's Community Development committee Tuesday.
According to the report, prepared by Mosaic Community Planning, African American, Latino and other non-Latino households are impacted by severe housing needs at disproportionately high rates in comparison to white households in the city.
It indicates 58 percent of white households in Rome own their homes, compared to 43 percent of Latino households and just 33 percent of African American households.
The report suggests that additional homeowner counseling and down payment assistance would expand housing opportunities for these households.
Committee Chairwoman Wendy Davis said that the rental market for the lower income properties appears to be pretty tight in Rome.
Griffin agreed and said she has seen the same problem with Section Eight housing, low income people who want to live in a single family home as opposed to apartments or public housing.
"Affordable housing is still one of our goals," Griffin said. "We would like to drive more home ownership."
The committee approved a new lease-purchase addendum to a pair of Department of Community Affairs housing grant programs.
Both programs have provided grant money to the city to build affordable housing for low- to moderate-income residents to purchase. The new lease-purchase arrangement will allow a potential buyer who might have an issue qualifying some time to get their finances in order to actually acquire the home within a 12 month period of time.
The agreement would allow the city to take a portion of the lease money and return it to the developer while another portion would be held by the city and used to reduce the principal on the purchase price at the time of closing.
Community Development Director Bekki Fox said the city has sold four of its HOMEBuild properties on Wilson Avenue and has a strong lead on a prospect for the fifth home.
Three of the sales have closed, putting more than $294,000 into city coffers to reinvest in the construction of additional, new affordable housing. The closing of the fourth house will add another $90,000 to that fund.
Fox said the city expects to start construction of four more homes on Pollock Street in South Rome sometime in October or November.