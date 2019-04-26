The construction of four new homes on Pollock Street in South Rome is zooming along, with framing work well underway on two of the four units. Cargle Brothers Construction of Rome got the contract for the homes.
Rome received a $612,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs in 2018 to build homes for purchasers whose earnings are at or below 80 percent of the area median income. The 2019 median income figure, per HUD, is $65,100 so the 80 percent cap would be $47,500. A single person could not make more than $29,900 to qualify.
The city will partner with the South Rome Redevelopment Corp. which will serve as the developer for the homes and receive a small fee from the grant.
The Redevelopment Corp. actually donated the lots for the homes that are being sold essentially at cost which, according to Community Development Director Bekki Fox, is $97,500. Charles Looney, executive director of the South Rome Redevelopment Agency, estimated the payment range for the new homes at around $650 a month which includes escrow funds for taxes and insurance.
Looney said potential purchasers can also qualify for down-payment assistance up to $14,999 from the city. Purchasers must be able to qualify for a first mortgage from a traditional lender and attend a Home Buyer Education class. Fox said the $14,999 can be used for either down payment or closing costs.
"They're not guaranteed to get that," Fox said. It's basically what the lender says the buyer needs to make the deal happen. The money is loaned at zero percent interest for five years and there is no monthly payment. "Essentially if you live there and it's your primary residence, we'll cancel the loan and it becomes a grant," Fox said.
Wells Fargo Bank has provided the South Rome agency a grant to provide appliances for all four homes.
As soon as the four homes are completed on Pollock Street, Fox said work will get started on three more new homes on Peachtree Street, on block over from Pollock.
Anyone who would like to inquire about purchasing one of the four new homes can call the Rome Community Development office at 706-236-4477.